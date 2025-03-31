Mamma Mia! Here we go again for another bank holiday weekend of family fun in Crick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mamma Mia! The ABBA tribute band Revival will take to the stage at Crick Boat Show in May.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Crick Marina across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend (May 24-26) for the 25th event.

On the Saturday, ABBA Revival, recently voted as the UK’s Official No.1 ABBA tribute act by the Agent’s Association of Great Britain, will perform.

Dann Budd as Robbie Williams will perform on the Sunday with his band of musicians The Eleventh Hour.

ABBA Tribute Band ‘Revival’ will perform in Crick.

Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World, in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a great day out with dozens of boats to view, free boat trips sponsored by ABC Boat Hire, free advice seminars on boat ownership, live music, a beer festival sponsored by LeeSan, and a range of food and drink stalls.

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, said: “Live music is an important part of the Show’s atmosphere, and we’ve got some fantastic headlining acts booked for this year’s Crick Music Festival, sponsored by Aquavista. ABBA ‘Revival’ will bring pop-tastic disco to the stage and dance floor on the Saturday night and on the Sunday night Dann Budd as Robbie Williams will entertain you!”

Across the four show days, Crick Boat Show will host a total of 15 acts, performing a wide selection of music live in the Real Ale Bar from 1pm each day.

Adult tickets are £19 on the gate, £17.10 if purchased in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free. Three-day adult tickets are £43 on the gate, £38.70 in advance. Tickets for the Trade & Preview Day on Friday, May 23, are only available in advance priced at £27.50 each.

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.