The paw-some musical adaptation of 101 Dalmatians comes to Milton Keynes Theatre this October

A new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians will be coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 1 - Sat 5 Oct.

Kym Marsh plays the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the musical written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. This production is reimagined from the acclaimed Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production in 2022.

Actor, presenter and singer Kym Marsh arrived on British TV screens back in 2000 appearing on the hit reality TV show Popstars, and winning a place in the subsequent band Hear'say. The band achieved two UK number one singles and a number one album - and Kym went on to pursue a successful career as a solo artist. She went on to star in London’s West End, playing the role of Annette in the critically acclaimed musical Saturday Night Fever.

An accomplished actress, she appeared in BBC One’s Doctors and Channel 4’s Hollyoaks: In The City before joining the cast of ITV’s Coronation Street in the role of Michelle Connor in 2006. During 14 years on Britain's famous cobbles, she won a string of prestigious awards for her work before leaving to pursue other roles. Since then she has appeared in hit BBC One drama The Syndicate and currently can be seen on BBC One’s continuing drama Waterloo Road, where she plays the role of Nicky Walters. Her love of theatre has not waned and in 2022 Kym returned to tread the boards in the role of bunny boiler Alex Forest in a nationwide tour of box office hit Fatal Attraction. Last year she joined the cast of Take That musical Greatest Days.

101 Dalmatians Show Artwork

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

Kym Marsh said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians playing the iconic Cruella De Vil, has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?! Obviously she’s a million miles away from me in real life - and my dogs are very glad about that - but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat. Douglas and Johnny have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I’m already finding myself humming under my breath. The 101 Dalmatians story spans generations and I'm sure young and old alike will absolutely love this production."

The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.