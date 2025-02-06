The incredible Showstopper! The Improvised Musical are coming to Northampton this February

Spontaneous musical comedy at its finest, this is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live phenomenon that is ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’, the show is a fully-realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast take ideas for settings, genres, musical styles and the show title and weave it into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters.

From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it’s set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

The majority of the cast also have much acclaim with founder member Ruth Bratt being part of the famous Comedy Store Players, the longest running impro show in the country; Pippa Evans being a regular on BBC Radio 4, has toured with I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and wrote ‘Now That's What I Call A Musical!’ (that’s currently on UK tour). The pilot of Hopping, a new comedy from Lucy Trodd and Susan Harrison, aired on BBC Radio 4 and Matt Cavendish appeared on this year’s Royal Variety Performance with Mischief Theatre's ‘A Comedy About Spies’. Co-founder Adam Meggido directed the West End and Broadway hit show Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The incredibly talented West End star Miracle Chance (Roald Dahl’s The Witches at the National Theatre, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers at The Other Palace) has just joined the cast.

The Showstoppers also regularly run improvisation workshops and courses for beginners and professionals and have a successful podcast - The Showstopper! Podcast, with recent guests including Zizi Strallen, Rufus Hound and Reuben Kaye.

The Showstoppers have performed created more than 1,000 brand new musicals since they were formed in 2008 but they don’t stop working hard at their craft – they have to learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town, and they always encourage audiences to challenge them and keep them on their toes. As a result, they continue fill theatres, delight audiences and win awards. In 2024 they were in the Top 10 best reviewed shows of entire Edinburgh Fringe – for the second year running - no mean feat in their 15th year selling out the Pleasance Grand once more!

The show will be heading to Northampton's, Royal & Derngate on 26th February.

For tickets www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/showstopper/