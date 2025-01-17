The George at Kilsby reopens after kitchen refurb with free comedy evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New daily themed menus and events are on offer at The George at Kilsby, the pub-restaurant that is known for its Mediterranean and Asian flavours, now that it has reopened following a kitchen refurbishment. And the first Comedy Night on Tuesday, 21 January is free.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food-lovers in Daventry and surrounding villages can come along before the stand-up show featuring four comedians to order Mexican Small Plates or choose from the Autumn-Winter a la carte menu. Alternatively, people can stay after the performance for a delicious meal.

Space for the free show – at 7pm – with headline act Stephen Carlin, plus Matthew Baylis, Ben Bridgeman and compere Demitris Deech is limited, so chef-patron Harishankar is advising people to arrive early: “We’re excited to be celebrating the launch of our new foodie themes and events calendar with a free stand-up Comedy Night on Tuesday, 21 January. Seats will be given on a first come first served basis, so people should come down early to secure a seat and enjoy a drink or bite to eat. The kitchen will be open after the performance too for our full menu or our Mexican Small Plates specials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to be welcoming some big-name comedians to The George at Kilsby and The Old Lion at Harborough Magna throughout 2025, but if stand-up isn’t people’s thing, we also have painting and cookery classes, speed dating and a good old pub quiz every month.”

Demitris Deech

What’s On at The George at Kilsby

Mondays – Burger Night

Tuesdays – Event Night with Mexican Small Plates

Comedy Night with Stephen Carlin, Matthew Baylis, Ben Bridgeman and Demitris Deech – Tuesday 21 January

Paint Away with NJoy Art – Tuesday 28 January

A selection of plates at The George

Wednesdays – Curry Club

Thursdays – Tapas Night

Fridays – Steak Night and Live Music

Saturdays – Italian Bottomless Brunch with Live Cooking Station

Ben Bridgeman

Saturdays – Seafood Night

Sundays – Sunday Roast

Plus, on the first Saturday of every month at midday people can enjoy a cookery class and learn how to make an authentic curry. A seasonal set dish is also served along with an Asian-inspired cocktail, created by The George’s in-house, award-winning mixologist.

Stephen Carlin

Matthew Baylis

“The Sean Lock of his generation.” – BBC Comedy Development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Carlin is a hilarious Scottish comedian who has received great critical acclaim, accolades and a growing fanbase with his original and insightful writing style and accomplished delivery. He is a very enigmatic act, using a unique pattern of delivery to amuse the audience with very unexpected and off the wall references. From his sartorial elegance to his in-depth and hilarious knowledge of International snooker, Carlin’s performance takes the audience into the mind of a passionate obsessive. This man is well on his way to becoming Scotland’s newest addition to its history of brilliant comedians. All skilfully delivered in his deadpan Scottish brogue. Stephen has supported Tom Stade, Stewart Lee, Stephen Merchant and Felix Dexter on their national tours.

Ben Bridgeman

“Effortlessly professional: easy, confident, engaging, funny.” – Gyles Brandreth

In 2015 Ben saw his friend perform at The Edinburgh fringe, and perhaps arrogantly thought “I could do that!”. Turns out he can’t remotely do what they were doing, given they’ve been performing for 10 years, and just made it LOOK easy. His first proper gig was in 2016, and in the two years since, he’s started getting work in clubs and with promoters around country, doing middle spots, opening and compering. This year he got to open for that friend (Bobby Mair) at The Stand in Glasgow, finding out in the process that while he still can’t do what that dark Canadian genius does, he’s certainly found a style of his own.

Matthew Baylis

Stephen Carlin

“…ticklingly dry wit and razor-sharp crowd-work.” – The Gazette

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew has travelled the globe with his own unique brand of unashamedly middle class comedy, sharing stories of growing up and getting old in the leafy suburbs of middle England.

With more than half a decade on the comedy circuit Matthew has gigged with the great and the good of UK comedy including Harry Hill, Milton Jones, Andy Parsons, Reginald D Hunter, Kevin Bridges and many others. He has also performed at comedy clubs and festivals across the land as well as in South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. As a father of six he draws much of his humour from tales of parenthood which ring true with audiences of all ages.

Demitris Deech – the evening’s compere

His intellectual look at life delivered in his cheeky, playful manner makes him a big hit with many audiences. He is one of the rare performers who can do a solo show as he can do his own warm up. Having already performed solo comedy shows at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival and at many universities he now has a small, yet very loyal cult following.

His recent 2016 highlight was performing to one of the WI’s (Women’s Institute) anniversary gatherings where he was a big hit. A popular compere who has the experience and professionalism to be at ease at corporate events. Demitris largest audience was 4,000 people at the Cheltenham Racecourse Summer Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s On the seasonal menu this Autumn/Winter at The George

Owner of The George, Harishankar, hopes people will be tempted by the updated menu. He said: “My executive chef and I pride ourselves on offering seasonal menus and tempting people’s palettes with new things, so we have dishes like a chicken shawarma pizza, a mixed kebab platter a Moroccan chimichurri chicken salad and a lamb rogan josh pie. Plus, we’ve added a new curries section to our menu.”

Alongside its wide range of Asian inspired food, The George also has some flavoursome Mediterranean dishes that wouldn’t look out of place in Rome’s Piazza Navona.

“I think our new veal scaloppine with black garlic butter, braised pig cheek with risotto and our homemade paccheri pasta with lamb ragù, rosemary and garlic, will fly off the menu this season,” added Harishankar.

Mouthwatering mains at The George this Autumn and Winter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spiced chicken shawarma that can be found on the new pizza, can also be ordered as a main course where it’s served on skewer with garlic tahini sauce, chilli bread and Fattoush salad.

Expected to be popular, the veal scaloppine with black garlic butter is topped with rocket and parmesan shavings and comes with ratatouille and garlic new potatoes drizzled with herb oil.

With The George’s fish and shellfish arriving fresh from Cornwall, the risotto ai frutti di mare is a dish not to be missed. The Acquerello risotto contains lobster bisque, shrimps, calamari, and crab meat.

The new curry section on the menu at The George continues the fresh fish theme and includes Keralan cornish cod and prawn Moilee curry with that’s served with paratha, rice and pickled onion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food is served between 12pm and 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 7.30pm on Sundays. Bookings can be made online - www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk – or by calling 01788 726 669. Please email [email protected] for party reservations.

See the new cuisine on people’s plates by following @thegeorgeatkilsby on Instagram and Facebook.

Please note the Comedy Night is free of charge but all drinks and food must be paid for.