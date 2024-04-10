'The Bible in a Nutshell' seminar

Daventry Brass Band Hall is the venue for an upcoming FREE all-day Bible seminar held on Saturday 20th April 2024 arranged by Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians.
By Christopher HowardContributor
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christopher said, “The objective of the day is to give a snapshot of the Bible in three audio visual presentations, to those who pre-booked and also to anyone who wants to drop by.”

The three presentations will cover :-

  • How the Bible came to us
  • The Bible in an Hour
  • Why we can Trust the Bible
The Bible in a NutshellThe Bible in a Nutshell
The Bible in a Nutshell
Most Popular

“The seminar is arranged to present an outline of the Bible in one day - and also to encourage people to read their Bibles a little more,” Christopher continued ………..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“ … the presentations will be separated by refreshment breaks, a midday lunch, and after the final presentation, an opportunity for questions.”

A small exhibition will accompany the seminar; free leaflets and note packs are available for all participants.

The day is organised by the Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians. Their advert in The Village Emporium Magazine stated, ‘…the seminar will get back to basics, and explore the key beliefs of early Christians’.

Christopher concluded, “We are delighted to put on the 1-day Bible seminar and receive interest from the residents of Daventry and the surrounding area.”

For further information, please see the attached advert.

or contact:- Christopher at [email protected]

or via website : www.daventrychristadelphians.org

or leave a short message or text at 07983 45664.

· Bible in a Nutshell

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daventry and surrounding villages received advance notice of the FREE one day The Bible in a Nutshell seminar through two recently distributed editions of The Village Emporium Magazine.

On the day, a roadside poster board will direct participants to The Daventry Brass Band Hall, Daneholme Close, Daventry NN11 0PN.

· About Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians

Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians are a world-wide religious group basing their beliefs on the whole Bible, in accordance with the first century teaching of the Apostles. They believe it is God’s revealed word to mankind and gives us a hope for the future.

The Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians meet weekly at Watford Village Hall, Station Road, Watford, NN6 7UY - and will be holding five special and FREE upcoming Bible talks at the hall on the following Sunday evenings, at 6.00 to 7.00pm during 2024.

12th May Jesus is coming - are you ready?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

23rd June The Bible, antisemitism, and the birth of Israel

21st July Abraham and the hope of salvation for all nationalities

8th September Bible prophecy about Iran

13th October The tree of life - Bible teaching on immortality

Everyone is welcome.