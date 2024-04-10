'The Bible in a Nutshell' seminar
Christopher said, “The objective of the day is to give a snapshot of the Bible in three audio visual presentations, to those who pre-booked and also to anyone who wants to drop by.”
The three presentations will cover :-
- How the Bible came to us
- The Bible in an Hour
- Why we can Trust the Bible
“The seminar is arranged to present an outline of the Bible in one day - and also to encourage people to read their Bibles a little more,” Christopher continued ………..
“ … the presentations will be separated by refreshment breaks, a midday lunch, and after the final presentation, an opportunity for questions.”
A small exhibition will accompany the seminar; free leaflets and note packs are available for all participants.
The day is organised by the Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians. Their advert in The Village Emporium Magazine stated, ‘…the seminar will get back to basics, and explore the key beliefs of early Christians’.
Christopher concluded, “We are delighted to put on the 1-day Bible seminar and receive interest from the residents of Daventry and the surrounding area.”
For further information, please see the attached advert.
or contact:- Christopher at [email protected]
or via website : www.daventrychristadelphians.org
or leave a short message or text at 07983 45664.
· Bible in a Nutshell
Daventry and surrounding villages received advance notice of the FREE one day The Bible in a Nutshell seminar through two recently distributed editions of The Village Emporium Magazine.
On the day, a roadside poster board will direct participants to The Daventry Brass Band Hall, Daneholme Close, Daventry NN11 0PN.
· About Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians
Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians are a world-wide religious group basing their beliefs on the whole Bible, in accordance with the first century teaching of the Apostles. They believe it is God’s revealed word to mankind and gives us a hope for the future.
The Daventry & Northampton Christadelphians meet weekly at Watford Village Hall, Station Road, Watford, NN6 7UY - and will be holding five special and FREE upcoming Bible talks at the hall on the following Sunday evenings, at 6.00 to 7.00pm during 2024.
12th May Jesus is coming - are you ready?
23rd June The Bible, antisemitism, and the birth of Israel
21st July Abraham and the hope of salvation for all nationalities
8th September Bible prophecy about Iran
13th October The tree of life - Bible teaching on immortality
Everyone is welcome.