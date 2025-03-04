The Arc Cinema Daventry in Mulberry Place celebrates International Women’s Day with a Special Screening of Wicked in Support of Women’s Charities

The Arc Cinema Daventry is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day with a special screening of Wicked, a film that champions female empowerment and the power of friendship. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the incredible organisation Women’s Aid UK working to support women and children affected by domestic abuse, a federation that provides life saving services across England.

The decision to screen Wicked was inspired by its two strong female leads and its themes of resilience, friendship, and empowerment—values that align perfectly with the spirit of International Women’s Day.

At The Arc Cinema, we also take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible women who work with us, recognizing their dedication and contributions. Speaking about the event, General Manager Wendy Goldie expressed her excitement:

"I am so excited for our screening of Wicked. With its strong female cast and empowering storyline, it is a perfect choice for such an important occasion—and all for a great cause."

Wendy Goldie, Manager of The Arc Cinema Daventry

When asked about leading a local landmark cinema in Daventry, her advice for women aspiring to similar roles, she added:

"It’s the best job—hard work but incredibly rewarding. My advice would be to listen to your community, understand your audience, and play to your strengths."

The Arc Cinema invites the community to join this special event, enjoy an inspiring film, and contribute to a meaningful cause.