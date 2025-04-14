Supporting babies and toddlers communicate before speech
The classes were originally developed by Sasha Felix after her daughter, Francesca, had a form of speech delay. With the help of speech and language therapists, and keyword signing, Francesca’s communication blossomed! Sasha combined her love of music and work with Speech and Language therapists - and ‘Sing and Sign’ was born!
Courses are beneficial to all babies and toddlers, and their grown ups in helping to promote early speech and language development.
Your local franchise is run by Tan, who loves running the classes.
‘It is an absolute pleasure to help parents and carers who want to support their little ones to communicate. If you come to class, we hope to teach you in a fun, easy way to be able to use signs at home to support daily life. Your little one will enjoy the music, games and meeting our favourite friend Jessie Cat!
Last term we said goodbyes to little ones who joined as young as 8 weeks olds, and have left us confident, happy, chatty toddlers!’
Classes at the Cedar Grove Clinic in Daventry are for little ones up to 14 months, although 0-6 month olds may be able to be accommodated, subject to availability. Courses run during term time, for 10 weeks.
0-6 Month old, 6-14 Month old and Toddler classes (up to 30 Months) also run at Pattishall Parish Hall, near Towcester, and Wootton Community Centre, in Northampton. Trial sessions are now available to book.
To book go to www.singandsign.co.uk, search for ‘Sing and Sign - Towcester, Daventry and Northampton, or email [email protected].