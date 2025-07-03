Stick Man comes to life in Salcey Forest this summer
This free event promises a fun-filled day for children and their grown-ups, combining storytelling, play, and the great outdoors. Alongside the chance to meet Stick Man in person – perfect for a family photo – visitors can enjoy a themed trail through the woods, plus storytelling, outdoor screenings of the film, bubble art, ice creams and face painting.
Demi Langford, Forest Centre Manager said: "We're so excited to have Stick Man visiting our forests this summer. It's a brilliant day out for families who love the story and want to enjoy our beautiful forests at the same time. Seeing children's faces light up when they meet Stick Man is truly magical!"
You don't need to book – just turn up on the day and join in the fun. The meet-and-greets with Stick Man will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's worth arriving early if meeting him is top of your list this summer!
These special appearances compliment Forestry England’s year-round Stick Man activity trail, which you can find at Salcey Forest until January 2026. On these trails, kids can follow Stick Man's journey home while learning about forest wildlife through fun, hands-on activities. To make the adventure even more special, families can purchase a £4 activity pack. The pack includes materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport system. Young explorers can collect stamps along the trail, filling in their adventure passports as they complete each exciting challenge.