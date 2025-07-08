Steaming ahead at Wistow Maze

They completed the Quiz Trail

A giant 8-acre Maize Maze with a fun Quiz Trail hidden amongst 3 miles of pathways, with high-level bridges and towers and designed in the shape of a Steam Train.

To mark the 200th Anniversary of the modern railway, this year the maze has been designed in the shape of a Steam Train.

It is redesigned each year using GPS satellite technology - see all 21 aerial designs on the wistow.com website.

Family studying the maze map!

The maze includes an Activity Funyard full of mini-mazes and games for all the family, including hoopla, beanbag throwing, a space hopper track and football shooting game.

Situated opposite the Wistow Rural Centre with a cafe, garden centre, model village, art gallery and numerous shops making it a fun day out for all ages.

Opens: Mon 21 July - Sun 31 Aug (daily), then weekends only until Sun 14 Sept 2025.

More info: www.wistow.com