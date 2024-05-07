Start your engines for The Daventry Motorfest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free-to-the-public event will be taking place at the Hollows along Waterloo Road from 11am – 4pm.

As well as a unique showcase of “timeless beauties” and iconic British cars, there will also be an auto jumble, a hog roast and a performance from the Daventry Ukulele Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Various motoring clubs will be attending the event including: the MR2 Drivers club, Long Buckby Vintage and Classic vehicles meet, Kilsby MG M Club, Mercedes Benz Club, Wolston Motor Club, TR Register Car Club, Milton Keynes Classic Car Club, and Northants Oval.

Photo by Lilibeth Bustos Linares on Unsplash

The event has been organised by a group of volunteers with the support of the Town Council.

A spokesperson for the Daventry Motorfest said: “Daventry as an ever expanding town, requires attractions to bring new residents into the town to explore the historic buildings, and see some of the unique retail trades within its centre.

“We chose Motor Vehicles as our way of introducing residents to the town. Young and old all have a fascination for motor vehicles. We have vehicles that people aspire to, many are vehicles that would feature in their own family histories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In that aspiration arena we have young Chloe Jones, who races in the Super Teens category of the British Super Bike Championship events. She will be attending with her bike, having gained her first podium finish of the season.

“The team Phillip Silk-Neilsen, Lynn and Alan Jones, would like to thank all the officers of the Daventry Town Council, along with the businesses in Daventry and surrounding area who have supported us either by promoting the event or assisting. We hope everyone will have a great day and that we can make this annual event for the future.”

If you are the owner of a classic car and would like to show off your pride and joy on the day, there is still time to secure a spot.

Individual pre-registration for display vehicles is £4.40. Club members get a discount at £2.40.