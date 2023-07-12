News you can trust since 1869
Southam Rugby Club Party on the Pitch

Southam Rugby Club will be returning with its Party on the Pitch event on Saturday (July 15) to continue to raise money for MNDA.
By Mark HarveyContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read

Funds are being raised in memory of Simon Adams and support of Seb Bousie and Samuel Thomas.

In 2009 at just 46 years of age Simon was diagnosed with MNDA and immediately set about raising £1m towards MND research. Although he lost his battle with this cruellest of diseases in 2011 his fund now stands at more than £550,000.

Sebastian, who was born in Stockton and now lives in Southam, first noticed symptoms in June 2016 but was actually only diagnosed in 2019. Seb is luckier than some in the fact that he has survived seven years already living with MND.

Dan is a loving husband, father, friend and a loyal colleague, who began having symptoms in 2018 and was diagnosed with MND in December 2019 at the age of 40.

Dan managed to work until March 2023 and has now retired. He is determined to fight MND and make the most of the time he has left. Dan has had amazing support from consultants, speech and language and nurses providing his care.

A raffle to raise funds for MNDA will be happening on the day and Coronation Street stars Daniel Brocklebank (vicar Billy Mayhew) and Peter Ash (Paul Foreman) will assist with fundraising.

The event starts at 3pm with a children’s entertainer. There will be five live bands and a kids entertainment area as well. Free transport around Southam is on offer. Details on www.partyonthepitch.co.uk.

