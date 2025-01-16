Sing and Sign returns to Daventry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sing and Sign, was developed with speech and language therapists, has been supporting babies and toddlers across the UK since 2001. It is the original British baby class which solely focuses on using a form of signing, to promote communication development. Babies and Toddlers also meet Jessie Cat, Sing and Sign's favourite friend - they adore her
Starting from Tuesday 21st January, a 10 week course for little ones between 6-14 months begins at the clinic based on the High March Estate.
Tan, the owner of Sing and Sign - Towcester, Daventry & Northampton, started using the signing principles with her own baby during the 2020 lockdown, and loved how the basic gestures allowed her little one to communicate before speech. So much so, she went on to set up her own franchise to spread the joy of these specialised programmes. 'It's been amazing to support hundreds of little ones over the last four years. Even more so, when they start in Babes classes (for 0-6 month olds), and stay until they are around 30 months or confidently chatting away! It's so lovely to see them develop from tiny little babes to happy, independent toddlers'.
Courses and trial sessions can be booked online at www.singandsign.co.uk
Or for more information, please contact [email protected]