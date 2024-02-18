Sea-side-splitting comedy comes to Northampton and Rugby this Spring
Brand new comedy play, Bert's House, comes to Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre, and Rugby's Macready Theatre on its first national tour.
The paper might be hanging off the walls, the roof may spring the odd leak, and the bar selection is definitely questionable, but with his handy assistant (and unrequited love) Emily by his side, Bert’s house could be a Bed & Breakfast on the brink of a great love story.
But with the arrival of pesky guests and a new employee to juggle, Bert needs to keep his wits about him – what are the Robinsons up to? Is Jane really who she says she is? And why is Mr Stevens such an awful person?
The sea-side-splitting comedy from On The Shore productions stars writer Lou Chawner as the eponymous Bert, with Lisa Ronaghan as Emily, Isla Fleury makes her professional debut as Jane, with Scott Bradley as Mr Stevens, Gemma Boaden as Vanessa Robinson and Taresh Solanki as Michael Robinson.
Catch Bert’s House at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on Thu 29 February & Fri 1 March at 7.30pm, and Macready Theatre, Rugby on Sat 9 March 7.30pm.
Contains strong language, recommended for age 15+
Tickets: linktr.ee/ontheshore