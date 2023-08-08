School choir performs for Futures Housing Group customers

A Daventry school choir has performed for customers of East Midlands housing association Futures Housing Group.

Over 20 children from Falconers Hill Academy sang and danced for customers living at Warwick Court, Daventry at an event organised by local charity, [email protected].

Phyllis, a customer at the over 55’s accommodation said: “This has really made me smile. It was lovely to see because I used to be a singer too.”

School children perform for Futures' customers

The children, all aged between seven and 11, performed a mix of songs, including sea shanty ‘Roll the old chariot’ and a mash-up of ‘Swing low, sweet chariot’ and ‘Oh when the saints’.

Mrs Goodall, Choir Teacher said: "I'm very proud of the choir. This is the first time they've had a real audience and it is nerve-wracking, but they've done an incredible job.”

[email protected] help to reduce the feeling of isolation for older people in West Northamptonshire, and its hard-working team of volunteers served up bacon and sausage sandwiches, with hash browns and mugs of tea and coffee.

Caroline Malloy, Project Worker at [email protected] said: “I thought it went amazingly. You only had to look at the smiles around the room and some of the residents were going all in with the actions.

School children ready to serve bacon sandwiches

“Having the children here has just brought a whole new vibe to the place. And the rest of the volunteers here are fantastic, they really are. It was lovely.”

Some of the school children eagerly stepped up to the task of waitering and served the breakfast sandwiches when ready from the kitchen.

Edith, 11 said: "I found this really fun and exciting to do. I liked every bit. I got to hand out food and I liked seeing them all smile as we passed the food around."

The visit from Falconers Hill Academy was even more special for one audience member as Futures’ customer Ronald, used to work at the same school.

Ronald said: “I joined the school in 1955. I did different roles but I was Housemaster at one point. I’m not sure how long I was there for in total, but I was there for ages.

“It was really nice having the choir come in, all the songs were good and I even joined in a little with the dancing.”

Lily, 10 said: "It was really enjoyable. My favourite part was showing the residents the actions and seeing them join in, it was really fun."