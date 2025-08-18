Savour the flavour at Daventry Foodies Market - Saturday 13th September

This free event will feature 70+ food & drink stalls through Daventry town centre.

Mark your calendars! Daventry Foodies Market returns to the town centre on Saturday 13th September, bringing a mouth-watering mix of food, drink, and family fun from 10am to 3pm.

Organised by Daventry Town Council, this free event will feature 70+ stalls across High Street, Sheaf Street, Foundry Walk, and Bowen Square.

Enjoy everything from sizzling street food and sweet treats to artisan cheeses, craft cider, and gin. There'll also be locally made kitchenware and foodie gifts to browse.

Families can look forward to free kids' entertainment, including face painting, balloon modelling, stilt walkers, and food-themed crafts at the Daventry Town Council tent.

Mouth-watering food to suit all tastebuds

Plus, visitors can hop aboard vintage buses from Northampton Transport Heritage, offering free rides around Daventry and nearby villages as part of the Heritage Open Days 2025 celebrations. Click here for full Daventry Heritage Bus Tours event info. Additionally, Daventry Museum will be open from 10am to 3pm on the day, hosting its own Heritage Open Days activities – and entry is free!

Mayor Cllr Katie Thurston will be attending the event and remarked:

"With brilliant traders, tasty treats, vintage bus rides and museum activities, it's set to be a fantastic day out for the whole family!"