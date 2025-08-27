Roll up roll up to Ashby St Ledgers Bale Push Friday 5th September

The organisers are looking forward to welcoming everyone. Gates open at 4pm. Adult races start at 6pm

Final organisation is underway in Ashby St Ledgers for the second year for its fun and quintessentially English evening of Bale Pushing.

With just over one week to go, we have limited places available but with the forecast looking promising, it’s really time to gather your dream team and secure your place

So what is it all about? A team of 4 people push a full size straw bale around a specially designed course against the clock. There are 3 categories: Ladies, Legends ( the team must have a combined age of 180 or above) and the Open which is open to anyone over 16 and is the longer course. Maybe surprisingly, it’s a lot of fun to take part and to watch.

Taking part is great fun, but if that’s not your thing, why not come down and watch and take in the atmosphere. There will be food outlets, a bar, live music featuring Rugbyele, Box McGinn and The Tunnellers, free children bale push races, traditional fairground rides to keep everyone happy and entertained.

There is free on site car parking and the event is free but if you are able we would appreciate donations. All profits will go to charity and this year we are again supporting our local Air Ambulance, Home-Start Daventry and South Northants and new for this year, Bradby Club in Rugby. Last year we raised £5,000. Please help us to raise even more this year!