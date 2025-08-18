Ride Daventry’s Retro Routes this September!

Enjoy free rides along historic routes on retro buses

Get ready to step back in time as Daventry Heritage Bus Rides make their much-anticipated return on Saturday 13th September. Thanks to Northampton Transport Heritage, a fleet of charming vintage buses will be rolling through Daventry and nearby villages, offering free rides along historic routes.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Daventry Town Council, this popular event forms part of Heritage Open Days, England's biggest festival celebrating history and culture every September. Now in its fourth year, the retro bus rides continue to attract families and history enthusiasts alike.

The buses will follow traditional routes once served by United Counties and Midland Red, traveling through Ashby St Ledgers, Badby, Braunston, Northampton, Norton, Staverton, Weedon, and Welton. Visitors can catch a ride departing from Market Square, Daventry, between 10am and 4pm at various times throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers can also purchase a souvenir programme and timetable for a small fee, featuring fascinating photos and facts. All proceeds will benefit Northampton Transport Heritage, a local charity dedicated to preserving vintage vehicles and celebrating Northamptonshire's transport legacy.

Daventry Heritage Bus Rides are coming to town on Saturday 13th Sept

Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Katie Thurston, shared:

"It's fantastic to see the heritage buses back in Daventry for Heritage Open Days. This event is a wonderful way to enjoy our town's history and it's always a hit with both residents and visitors. I'm excited to join the fun and take a ride myself!"

Meanwhile, the Daventry Foodies Market will be buzzing in the town centre, offering delicious local produce, kitchenware, and foodie gifts. Plus, Daventry Museum will be open from 10am to 3pm, hosting a free special event inspired by this year's Heritage Open Days theme, 'Architecture'.

Cllr Thurston commented:

"With the heritage buses, Foodies Market, and museum activities all happening on the same day, Daventry is the place to be on 13th September. There's something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect day out for families and history lovers alike."

Don't miss the chance to explore Daventry's history in style — grab your seat on the heritage buses and enjoy a day full of fun.