Renowned executive vegan pastry chef Danielle Maupertuis hosts easter special vegan & gluten-free afternoon tea with cooking tips at Thrive Café
Thrive Café is delighted to welcome chef Danielle Maupertuis for a special event showcasing her expertise in vegan patisserie on Sunday 13 April from 3pm to 5pm.
During the event, chef Danielle will share insider tips and explain simple swaps on how to make desserts and savouries vegan friendly.
Her innovative approach to creating delicious, cruelty free pastries has earned her international recognition and awards.
“I am delighted to bring my vegan afternoon tea experience to Cambridge again – it is such a wonderful place to be!” says, Chef Danielle Maupertuis.
“It’s a brilliant chance to showcase how delicious and versatile vegan pastries can be at such a wonderful plant based café as Thrive Cafe. I am looking forward to sharing my passion for vegan baking with the guests again.”
The event is designed to be inclusive and is open to all, whether you follow a vegan diet, are dairy or gluten free, interested in learning more about plant based baking… or just love afternoon teas!
Chef Danielle was the only vegan chef at this years Ideal Home Exhibition. She is also a trainer for The Vegetarian Society…. and is currently working on her 2nd book.
The Easter menu is:
VEGAN AND GLUTEN-FREE MENU:
Sweet potato scones, cream and jam
Sweets
Easter Nest, mango and passionfruit cheesecake
Robin’s House, mouth-melting brownie, raspberry jam, chocolate cream
Soft-boiled vegan egg, coconut pannacotta, chocolate halva, sponge
Savouries
Homemade seeds bread, plant-based cheddar, rocket
Mexican wrap, guacamole, assorted beans, tomato salsa
French ratatouille tartlet, zucchini, eggplant, peppers
£39.00 ONLY, tea or coffee included
“And of course, my usual demo, how to make some of these gorgeous desserts…”
To reserve your place please click here: linktr.ee/chef_danielle_maupertuis
Chef Danielle is passionate about bringing back the art of baking…. And to our knowledge she is the only chef who integrates a demo at her fine dining afternoon tea events!
Chef Danielles gluten free and vegan afternoon teas are themed too with Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's and more on offer. Chef Danielle also offers a bespoke fine dining catering service.
Chef Danielle is the author of Vegans Deserve Better than a Fruit Salad: olympiapublishers.com/books/vegans-deserve-better-than-a-fruit-salad
