Queen of Hearts holiday family day Saturday 24th August
The Queen of Hearts in Daventry are raising money for the poorly children of When you Wish Upon A Star with family entertainment on Saturday 24th August.
Come and join us for some fun and games at the Queen of Hearts this Saturday.
We are having a family fun day to include games such as Quoits, Hook A Duck and Coconut Shy. Along with many more games.
We are charging £1 per game to raise money to make some poorly children's dreams come true.
Come along and join us for a wonderful fun packed day.
Full details available from Landlord Peter Dunn at the Queen of Hearts [email protected]
