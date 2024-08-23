Queen of Hearts holiday family day Saturday 24th August

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Queen of Hearts in Daventry are raising money for the poorly children of When you Wish Upon A Star with family entertainment on Saturday 24th August.

Come and join us for some fun and games at the Queen of Hearts this Saturday.

We are having a family fun day to include games such as Quoits, Hook A Duck and Coconut Shy. Along with many more games.

We are charging £1 per game to raise money to make some poorly children's dreams come true.

Come along and join us for a wonderful fun packed day.

Full details available from Landlord Peter Dunn at the Queen of Hearts [email protected]