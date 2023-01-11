£5 cinema tickets at Northamptonshire cinema for Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year...Monday 16th January

The Arc Cinema in Daventry is discounting tickets on Monday 16 January, a day dubbed as ‘most depressing day of the year’. The discount applies to all films all day meaning customers can see brand new films which have just been released for just a fiver!

The concept was originally coined in 2004 by psychologist Cliff Arnall. He came up with a “formula” for the January blues after he was asked to do so by travel firm Sky Travel, who then used the phrase in a press release to promote their winter deals. It took into account a number of factors likely to contribute to low mood.

The Arc Cinema, in the Mulberry Place development built on the former site of Daventry Library, is offering the discount to encourage people to get out and rediscover the big screen experience, cheering themselves up.

