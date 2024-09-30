Prize Bingo fundraiser at Woodford Halse
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Prize Bingo in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Once again we are holding a prize bingo in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
There will be lots of raffle prizes so please come along to support this fantastic event.
Venue - Woodford Halse Social Club.
Time - 7.30pm.
Date - 28th October, 2024.
Doors open at 6.30pm.
Everyone welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.