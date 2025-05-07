Popular family silent disco returns to the Picturedrome this June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Family Silent Disco event is returning to The Picturedrome in Northampton on Sunday, 15 June, bringing back the unique headphone experience that has become a fixture in the local entertainment calendar.

Organised by Boombastic Events, which has sold out over 250 events across the Midlands in the last 11 years, the Silent Disco event offers a distinctive approach to family entertainment through wireless LED headphones with three separate music channels.

Each channel caters to a different age group: children's party classics on the blue channel, parents' favourite anthems from the 80s, 90s and 00s on red, and current chart hits for older children and teenagers on green.

"The beauty of the concept is that everyone gets to enjoy their own musical preferences while sharing the same space," explains Boombastic Events founder John Donaghue. "You'll see parents dancing to 90s classics while their children, just feet away, are enjoying completely different music."

Recent Family Silent Disco event

The visual effect is striking, with the dance floor becoming a sea of blue, red and green glowing headphones. Particularly memorable moments occur when cross-generational favourites play, causing sections of the crowd to switch to the same channel and creating waves of unified colour.

Boombastic's Family Silent Disco events have been a consistent success at The Picturedrome since 2018, attracting families who appreciate the genuine engagement it offers across different age groups.

The event runs from 1pm-3pm on Sunday, 15 June, with doors opening at 12.30pm. Based on previous events, early booking is advised.

Tickets cost £10 per person with a special offer available for groups of four. Bookings can be made through familysilentdisco.com.