Pledge to Pick at Daventry’s Great British Spring Clean Event

Daventry Town Council and Partners are inviting community groups, families, and residents to join them for their Great British Spring Clean 2025 event.

The Great British Spring Clean is the nation's biggest mass-action environmental campaign. Now in its tenth year, it will take place between 21 March and 6 April 2025 and in celebration Daventry Town Council are hosting a Community Litter Pick, inviting everyone to give up an hour of their time to help tackle a litter hot spot in Daventry.

The pick will take place on Wednesday 26th March between 10.30am – 12.30pm and will concentrate on The Grange estate in Daventry. Participants are asked to meet at Tamar Square car park (Daventry, NN11 4RB).

All litter pick sticks, hoops and bags will be provided, or volunteers are encouraged to bring along their own equipment should they have any.

Pre-booking isn’t required, participants should just come along on the day. Everyone is invited, although all children must be supervised by an adult.

The pick is run by Daventry Town Council Community Ranger Charlotte Jones, Norse, Southbrook Community Centre, Futures Housing and West Northamptonshire Council

Daventry Mayor, Cllr Karen Tweedale said:

“Litter is a blight on our local environment, spoils our beautiful green spaces countryside and can be a danger to people and wildlife. The Great British Spring Clean Community Litter Pick is a fantastic opportunity for people to volunteer their time and make a difference.

Many Daventry community groups and schools are already doing their bit to help tackle litter and I want to thank all of those people currently doing their bit to help, but if more people become #LitterHeroes during the Great British Spring Clean and beyond it would be fantastic.”

Find further information about the Great British Spring Clean at: www.keepbritaintidy.org

To find out more about the Daventry Town Council’s ongoing #Litterheroes campaign, please visit: https://www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/litter-heroes.html