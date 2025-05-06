Organisers of the Daventry Comic Con are ‘thrilled’ to return to the town for a second year.
With lots of amazing stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty, horror, sci-fi and fantasy merchandise, the one-day event is on May 24th is considered ‘a must’ visit for all fans of popular TV and film.
You can expect to see Lightning McQueen and Bumble Bee movie cars, have your photo taken on our green screen, play games with the lovely Zepic Games, take photos with our amazing props, mini lightning cars, Pokemon display and a gigantic Gizmo. There will be free face painting for all, yes that includes us big kids.
Bluey will be making and appearance with his friends Mario, Luigi and Stitch.
Bolt Events hosts Comic Cons in many cities and towns across the Midlands and the South, and pride themselves on the fact that once you’re inside the event, all our activities are free. There’s something for everyone, they event is for everyone and should you need any assistance please reach out