Open mic night and songwriter showcase at The Ale Pole pub

The Alepole craft and ale pub in Daventry will be holding a new monthly music event on Tuesday, February, 4, from 7pm till 10pm.

The evening will start with an open mic session, welcoming performers of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

In the second half, the event will feature two special guest artists: Afreine and Hanna Brooks.

The host for the night, local singer-songwriter Harrison Hood, will also be performing a set of his original material.

This event will take place regularly on the first Tuesday of each month and feature a new line up of talented artists from Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas.

Harrison Hood, who is eager to support emerging talent, especially encourages aspiring or unsigned musicians to join in the event.

“Bring songs you’re working on or even a poem,” Hood shared on his Instagram.

“Covers are welcome, but this night is all about discovering new, original music.

“You might even discover your new favourite ale or cider while enjoying the show,” he added.

Harrison Hood made his mark on the music scene in 2023 when his song Best Pal from his E.P. Juncture was featured on BBC Introducing.

The record was praised by BBC presenter Kerri Cosh as: "a genuine, beautiful song that makes you stop in your tracks” and described it as evocative of the music of Newton Faulkner.

Back in December, Hood performed as a supporting act for solo artist Billy Lockett at the Picturedrome in Northampton.

If you want to find out more about events going on at The Alepole visit their website at: www.thealepole.co.uk