One night with a poet: 'I Am John Clare'

Northampton wellbeing charity Pink Rooster Pink Rooster in association with St Andrew’s Community Arts Events present 'I Am John Clare' One Night with a Poet. Join us on Saturday, 25th May 2024, in St Andrew’s Healthcare Chapel (Billing Road Northampton) for this engaging and thought-provoking one-man play, performed by Northamptonshire actor and violinist Robin Hillman, who portrays John Clare.

The scene is set as we join John Clare on the night of March 8th, 1860, in his chambers in St Andrew’s (then Northampton Asylum).

Seen as one of the great English writers of pastoral poetry and that of rural life, John Clare was born in 1793 in Helpston.

Living with poor mental health, Clare spent his later life in what is now St Andrew’s, Northampton. Here, Clare wrote some of his most famous poems, including 'I Am,' which reflects on the poet's own self and his struggles with identity and mental health.

I Am John Clare

Pink Rooster is delighted to present actor and violinist Robin Hillman as John Clare and Nick Penny as a special guest performing the beautiful Paraguayan harp and his wondrous nature recordings.

We are also delighted to welcome Graham Breeze a direct descendent of John Clare who will be attending this event.

A refreshment stall is available open from 1:30 pm with free parking.

Performance starts at 2:30 pm and concludes at 3:30 pm

Tickets priced at £10 each are strictly limited for this unique opportunity to experience the beautiful surroundings of St Andrew's Chapel and to follow in the footsteps of John Clare.

Tickets are available from Pink Rooster using the following link: buy.stripe.com/9AQ7weg5IdhwcX65ko

For ticket enquiries email [email protected]

Performance date: Saturday 25th May 2024

Venue: St Andrew’s Chapel, St Andrew’s Healthcare, Billing Road, NN1 5DG (Main gate entrance)