Northants artist exhibits his 'happy roots' at local library

Long Buckby Library & Hub is hosting BELONGING HERE: EXPLORING MY VILLAGE ROOTS from now to Saturday, May 31.

Having lived in Long Buckby since the age of three, the artist Simon Jones has over 50 years of fond memories of the Northamptonshire village. His artwork features familiar village landmarks (from the chippy to the infant school), street views alongside the surrounding countryside, and draws upon his nostalgic memories with imagined scenes from the past and creations from old black and white photographs.

Twenty-two works in acrylics, watercolour, pen & ink, and mixed media are on sale (with commission to Buckby Library & Hub).

"My objective of the exhibition", comments Simon, "is to get to the essence of how localities can give us a sense of belonging - be it familiarity of places, people or strong community ties. For me, Long Buckby is where my roots are and happy memories come from. Like a tree, a familiar symbol in my art, our roots play a major part in making us healthy and happy."

The opening times for Buckby Library & Hub can be found at https://buckbylibraryhub.org/. To follow Simon Jones on Instagram search for @simoncjonesart.