We are proud to present an exciting new dance event series taking place in Northamptonshire. This series encompasses a wide array of dance music styles, spanning from the mainstream to the more high-energy and intense genres of rave music.

At the heart of their brand lies a fundamental commitment to providing a unique, thrilling, and safe entertainment experience for the Northamptonshire community. Their mission is to create an environment where attendees can revel in the magic of dance music without any concerns for their well-being.

Moreover, they are dedicated to nurturing and showcasing the immense pool of local talent, with a special focus on artists who have their roots in Northamptonshire. This initiative serves as a platform for these talented individuals, granting them the opportunity to unveil their skills on the very ground they call home. Our goal is not only to create unforgettable experiences for their audience but also to uplift and support the rich artistic community that resides in Northamptonshire.

The Pike & Eel (Daventry)

Their first event is scheduled for April 20th, 2024 and will take place at the Beautiful and old school Pike & Eel venue in Daventry. This remarkable occasion will showcase a lineup of esteemed artists, including DJ Bubble and MC Sid P, the talented Blue Eyes from Evo Studio, JustColey, Stoton, SH3M, DJ Dossa, MRMR, Kazzy Eff, Ollie Woods, Japes, MC Myth, Acid88, and MC Dan EB.

The event will be a musical journey, commencing with a captivating blend of Rap, R&B, and Hip Hop, gradually transitioning into an electrifying crescendo of Happy Hardcore, Drum & Bass, and Hard Dance.

Anticipate an awe-inspiring laser and light spectacle, complemented by a top-tier 2000W high-fidelity PA System, ensuring pristine audio quality throughout the event.

A full day of entertainment, commencing at 1pm and concluding at midnight, promising an extensive and immersive experience for all attendees. The event is for people over the age of 18 only. ID must be shown at the door.

This extraordinary event offers an accessible entry fee of just £5 at the door, with exclusive V.I.P tickets available for £7.50.