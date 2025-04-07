North Northamptonshire Music Festival receives £500 donation from Mulberry Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mulberry Homes, a luxury homebuilder providing new homes in Irchester, has donated £500 to a music festival taking place in Wellingborough.

North Northamptonshire Music Festival is an organisation that was formed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. It offers musicians, vocalists, choirs and barbershop choruses and quartets the opportunity to compete in a constructive environment, whilst being adjudicated by professionals who excel in their field.

The festival is split into two events, one on Saturday 12th April for barbershop quartets and the other on Saturday 7th June for solo and choral performers, and is being hosted at the Wellingborough United Reformed Church, just over three miles away from Mulberry Homes’ Steeple View Chase development.

The donation from Mulberry Homes has helped to pay for the hire of the venue, allowing the festival to take place.

North Northamptonshire Music Festival in 2024

This is the second time the homebuilder has supported the festival and follows a £350 contribution that was made in 2023.

Joshua Daniel, President and Founder of North Northamptonshire Music Festival, said: “This is a very welcome boost of financial aid that the festival is very grateful to receive, as it is a completely self-funding endeavour. Donations like this ensure we can continue to put on these great events for local and national musicians.

“Mulberry Homes’ charity scheme is brilliant, it’s so great to see local businesses giving back to local organisations and activities.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “The North Northamptonshire Music Festival is a wonderful local event, and we are delighted to be offering our support for a second time. Our Head of Customer Experience, Stacey Clarke, is involved in the organisation too, which makes our donation even more special.

“We take great pride in supporting the communities where we build, and we wish every musician taking part in the festival the best of luck.”

The donation to the North Northamptonshire Music Festival comes as part of the homebuilder’s Community Chest initiative, in which charities and public organisations local to Mulberry Homes’ developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of up to £1,000.

Steeple View Chase, located off Farndish Road in Irchester, is a stunning collection of just 54 three and four-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows. The development is surrounded by the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, offering miles of walking paths and ancient woodlands, and just over a mile away from Irchester Country Park.

Irchester itself is a quaint and charming village centred around the church steeple, with a host of amenities including a local supermarket, health centre and pharmacy, library, post office, fish and chip shop, and traditional pub. A wide range of highly rated schools for all ages are also close by.

Excellently connected, Irchester is near both the A6 and A45 and offers easy access to the M1 at Junction 15. Wellingborough Train Station is just over three miles away and provides regular trains to London St Pancras, Luton, Bedford and Nottingham.

To find out more about the North Northamptonshire Music Festival, visit https://northnorthantsmf.co.uk/.