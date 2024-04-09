Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesdays 7pm - 8pm Intermediate Level Belly dance.

Suitable for those with one plus years of belly dance experience. This is a HYBRID class - you have the option of joining me online or in person in at Long Buckby Community Centre.

Tuesday 8.15pm - 9.15pm - Suitable for complete beginners - Body Confidence in person at Long Buckby Community Centre. We will look at lots of different styles of dance, the first term will focus on an introduction to Belly Dance. (with some Charleston, Flamenco and Bollywood moves for a little fusion). Future terms will feature more on these other styles.

(This class will be recorded but is not offered as a Hybrid class for this trial period).

First Trial Session £5 in advance or £7 on the door. £25 X 4 classes in advance / £30 X 4 from the 23rd April. £10 pay as you go.

If paying in advance you are paying for consecutive classes for that half term. If you cannot make a class I can send you a 7 day link to a video of the class where you can catch up on what we did.