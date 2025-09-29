New Hallowe'en experience to open at popular farm park - only 30 minutes from Daventry

A popular Northamptonshire farm park have announced the launch of an all-new Hallowe'en immersive experience for 2025.

The ‘Wicked Pumpkin Trail’ is an immersive family attraction promising to bring Hallowe'en at Mini Meadows Farm up to the same magical standard as its hugely popular Christmas experience.

Developed by the farm’s brand-new full time creative team, The Wicked Pumpkin Trail is the first step in an ambitious multi-year plan to transform the farm’s seasonal events with richer storytelling, improved theming and a truly immersive atmosphere.

This Hallowe'en, visitors will step into a spooktacular new world where the once jolly Pumpkin Lord has lost his seven magical charms. Without them, he can no longer control his mischievous pumpkin army, who are now running wild with frightful fun and chaos.

Families are invited to join the quest to restore order by venturing into the Forbidden Forest, exploring Pumpkin Town and the Gruesome Graveyard, and meeting mischievous characters along the way who will guide, trick or treat you as you search for the seven missing charms. Once the magical charms are found and balance is restored, families will gather in the Pumpkin Lord’s lair for a ghoulish celebration, complete with monstrous music, wicked dancing and eerie eats.

Every child taking part in The Wicked Pumpkin Trail will receive a free pumpkin, which can be carved onsite without the kitchen mess or taken home to enjoy later.

Mini Meadows Farm owner Ben Barraclough said, “We are so excited to unveil The Wicked Pumpkin Trail, our biggest and boldest Hallowe'en attraction yet. Our new creative team has poured their imagination into this project, and it is just the beginning of our multi-year vision to make Mini Meadows Farm one of the most immersive seasonal attractions in the region.

"Families who love our Christmas events are going to be blown away by what we have created for Hallowe'en.”

The Wicked Pumpkin Trail will run daily at Mini Meadows Farm in Welford from Saturday, October 18 to Friday, October 31 inclusive.