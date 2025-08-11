Neighbourhood News from Badby
Bells project – Work to de-rust and repaint the bell frame was completed by Thursday, August 7, with special thanks to the volunteers who helped the bellhanger, two each day.
Badby & Fawsley WI – Members meet in the village hall on Thursday (today) evening of Sanntangle – Making Impossible Art Possible. For further information, contact Jackie Peel on [email protected]
Church service – On Tuesday the lay-led Evening Service of the Word will be held at St Mary’s from 6.30pm to 7pm. There is always a brief talk about someone inspirational. All welcome.
There is no service on Sunday except Holy Communion at Fawsley Church at 10am for all of the Knightley Parishes.
Cricket – The local club will be playing away with the Open University on Sunday afternoon.
St Mary’s coffee morning - On Tuesday from 10.30am to noon, come and enjoy refreshments with home-made cake and chat and see the church monthly draw being made.
Scarecrow festival and fayre - The festival will take place on September 13 – 14. The theme for scarecrows is ‘my favourite hobby/pastime’. The fayre is on Sunday, September 14 from 2 - 5 pm on The Green with stalls and live music by the Field Jammers, and teas in the village hall.