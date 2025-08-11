Neighbourhood News from Badby

Bells projectWork to de-rust and repaint the bell frame was completed by Thursday, August 7, with special thanks to the volunteers who helped the bellhanger, two each day.

Badby & Fawsley WI – Members meet in the village hall on Thursday (today) evening of Sanntangle – Making Impossible Art Possible. For further information, contact Jackie Peel on [email protected]

Church service – On Tuesday the lay-led Evening Service of the Word will be held at St Mary’s from 6.30pm to 7pm. There is always a brief talk about someone inspirational. All welcome.

The bellhanger sets about the first coat of green machinery paint on the bell-frame in Badby church tower, a job made much easier with the absence of the bells!placeholder image
There is no service on Sunday except Holy Communion at Fawsley Church at 10am for all of the Knightley Parishes.

Cricket – The local club will be playing away with the Open University on Sunday afternoon.

St Mary’s coffee morning - On Tuesday from 10.30am to noon, come and enjoy refreshments with home-made cake and chat and see the church monthly draw being made.

Scarecrow festival and fayre - The festival will take place on September 13 – 14. The theme for scarecrows is ‘my favourite hobby/pastime’. The fayre is on Sunday, September 14 from 2 - 5 pm on The Green with stalls and live music by the Field Jammers, and teas in the village hall.

