Nashville Night - Charity Event

Whiskey Flame (which is the side project of local band Rising Sons) has gone country!

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the resurgence of country music and new country artists gaining popularity, band members have turned their hands to covering modern country with a few classics thrown into the mix. And what better way to get the band's name out there than a charity event!

When local band Rising Sons wanted a change of direction, country roads were the only ones to follow! Now with 7 members local to Northamptonshire, Whiskey Flame (aka Rising Sons) have branched out into modern country, covering the likes of Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Shania Twain and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whiskey Flames charity event will raise money for Northamptonshire MIND and Daventry Foodbank, with all proceeds split equally between the two charities.

Dust off those cowboy hats and boots and mosey on down!

If you like Country music or just appreciate live music, get your tickets quick as they are selling faster than a cowboy on a wild bull — grab yours here before they’re gone:

https://buytickets.at/philcurtis/1623311

We're thrilled that Wolf Meats Smoke will be our official food partner for Nashville Night, featuring Whiskey Flame (plus special guests) on Saturday, July 5th!

There's no better pairing for an evening of modern country music than delicious, slow-smoked BBQ meats from Wolf Meats Smoke. Trust us, your taste buds are in for a treat! Food is available for purchase on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will you be treated to a boot-stompin’ night of live modern country music, but every ticket puts you automatically into our Prize Draw packed with amazing goodies, thanks to some truly generous local businesses:

£50 voucher from MissGee @Nevermore Tattoo Parlour

Cinema tickets for 2 from Arc Cinema Daventry

1-hour axe throwing session for 2 with TBV Axe Masters

A main for 2 + wine at The Leopard Spots pizza restaurant in Leamington Spa

£20 gift voucher from The Ale Pole in Daventry

A complimentary back massage from The Haven Beauty Clinic in Daventry

A huge THANK YOU to all of them for supporting our cause!

Winners will be drawn (from a cowboy hat, naturally) during the interval.

Great music. Big prizes. Amazing cause.

Let’s make this a night to remember, folks — YEEHAW!

#NashvilleNight #DaventryEvents #CharityGig #SupportLocal #Yeehaw #LiveMusic #DaventryFoodBank #NorthamptonshireMind