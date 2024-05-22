Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle makes its return to Milton Keynes Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back by popular demand following last year’s sold-out performances, Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Mon 3 – Wed 5 Jun.

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, creators of the global smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC TV’s The Goes Wrong Show, return on tour with their mind-bending comedy, Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller.

Join the ‘Mind Mangler’ as he makes his spectacular return to the stage with his new two-man solo show. Witness hilarious feats of mentalism spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind, mind, mind...

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle began at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and after a sold-out season was later developed into a two-act show that toured the UK and ran in New York in 2023. A 45-minute adaptation is currently entertaining sailors on Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady. The ‘Mind Mangler’ persuaded the following producers to back this production - Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Kevin McCollum. (They regret it).

Mind Mangler is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with Magic Consultant Ben Hart, Set Design by Sara Perks, Video Design by Gillian Tan, Lighting Design by David Howe, Sound Design by Helen Skiera, Costume Design by Roberto Surace, and Music Composed by Steve Brown.

Mischief are celebrating 10 years in the West End with their stage successes The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and international productions staged on every continent - except for Antarctica), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (currently on a UK Tour), Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their ‘Royal Television Society’ award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show launched in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, plus a hit Nativity special. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer.