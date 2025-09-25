Mind, Body, and Spirit event at Daventry Town Bowling Club

Following the success of its first event, Wild Serenity Moon is thrilled to announce the return of its Mind Body and Spirit Fayre, taking place on Saturday, October 4 from 11am to 3:30pm at Daventry Town Bowling Club, Stefen Hill Sports Centre, Western Avenue, Daventry NN11 4ST

This popular community event invites visitors to explore a wide range of holistic and spiritual experiences, including tarot readers, crystal stalls, reiki practitioners, wellness gifts, spiritual healing, and refreshments.

“We are so excited to bring our second fayre to Daventry,” said the event organiser from Wild Serenity Moon. “It’s a chance for people to slow down, explore new ideas, and connect with a wonderful group of stall holders who are passionate about wellbeing and personal growth.”

The fayre promises to be an inspiring day for both seasoned spiritual seekers and those simply curious about alternative wellness practices. Whether visitors are looking for guidance, a unique gift, or a relaxing afternoon, the event offers something for everyone.

Mind Body and Spirit Fayre

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, October 4

Time: 11am – 3:30pm

Location: Daventry Town Bowling Club, Stefen Hill Sports Centre, Western Ave, Daventry NN11 4ST

Entry Fee: £2 per adult | Children free | Free parking available