Mind, Body, and Spirit event at Daventry Town Bowling Club
This popular community event invites visitors to explore a wide range of holistic and spiritual experiences, including tarot readers, crystal stalls, reiki practitioners, wellness gifts, spiritual healing, and refreshments.
“We are so excited to bring our second fayre to Daventry,” said the event organiser from Wild Serenity Moon. “It’s a chance for people to slow down, explore new ideas, and connect with a wonderful group of stall holders who are passionate about wellbeing and personal growth.”
The fayre promises to be an inspiring day for both seasoned spiritual seekers and those simply curious about alternative wellness practices. Whether visitors are looking for guidance, a unique gift, or a relaxing afternoon, the event offers something for everyone.
Key Details:
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Time: 11am – 3:30pm
- Location: Daventry Town Bowling Club, Stefen Hill Sports Centre, Western Ave, Daventry NN11 4ST
- Entry Fee: £2 per adult | Children free | Free parking available
For further enquiries, contact: [email protected]