Mind, Body, and Spirit event at Daventry Town Bowling Club

Wild Serenity Moon is excited to announce its upcoming Mind, Body, and Spirit event, set to take place on Saturday, April 5. This transformative event will bring together holistic health practitioners, wellness experts, and spiritual guides to offer a day of relaxation, learning, and personal growth.

From 11am to 3pm, attendees can experience a wide variety of stalls designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit. The event will feature a series of Tarot, talks, and one-on-one sessions led by experts in the fields of alternative therapies, energy healing, and more.

Event Highlights:

Meet experienced spiritual practitioners offering tarot readings, astrology insights, and energy work. Wellness Treatments: Indulge in a range of therapies such as massage, reiki, and aromatherapy to relax and rejuvenate your body.

Indulge in a range of therapies such as massage, reiki, and aromatherapy to relax and rejuvenate your body. Market Stalls: Browse a selection of handmade goods, crystals, essential oils, and health products designed to support your wellness journey.

Mind, Body, and Spirit Event 5th April 2025

Whether you're seeking relaxation, inspiration, or a deeper connection to your spiritual self, this event promises to be a day of discovery, rejuvenation, and community.

Entry is £2 and payable on the door

“We are thrilled to host this event in Daventry, offering our community an opportunity to explore new paths to health and wellness,” said Clare Swayne the event coordinator. “Our goal is to create an inclusive space for people to connect, learn, and grow together.”

The event will be held at the Daventry Town Bowling Club, located at Stefen Hill Sports Centre, Western Ave, Daventry NN11 4ST For more information, including the full schedule of activities please contact [email protected]