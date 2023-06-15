Mega Bounce Play Park returns to Daventry

Main Park

There will be 20+ inflatable activities and unlimited all day play.

The outdoor inflatable park is the ultimate destination for fun and excitement, say the organisers.

Located in beautiful outdoor settings, the park features more than 20 inflatable activities that are sure to provide hours of entertainment for kids and adults alike.

A spokesman said: “From bouncy castles and slides, to obstacle courses and interactive games, our inflatables offer a wide range of activities to challenge and engage your senses.

“And with our friendly and attentive staff on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”

The all-day play price is £10 per child and £2 for adults.

