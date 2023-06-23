Meet the Makers Summer Market 8th July at St Matthew's Church
We're so excited to be back at St Matthews Church for our SummerFestival on the 8th of July. We're back with more makers than ever,we've even got a makers marquee full of amazing creatives joining usalongside gourmet toasties & Gallones ice cream! To top it all offwe've got live music throughout the day as well […]
We're so excited to be back at St Matthews Church for our SummerFestival on the 8th of July. We're back with more makers than ever,we've even got a makers marquee full of amazing creatives joining usalongside gourmet toasties & Gallones ice cream! To top it all offwe've got live music throughout the day as well as our famous pop uptea room and fingers crossed plenty of sunshine!
Saturday 8th July 2023 11am - 5pm (Summer Festival - Pop Up Tea Room,Food Trucks, Live Music & Makers Marquee)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saturday 25th November 2023 11am - 5pm (Merry Market - Pop Up TeaRoom, Hog Roast, Live Music & Makers Marquee)
Location
St Matthew's Church Rooms - 27a The Dr, Northampton NN1 4RY