Make it a Bank Holiday to remember at Holdenby House

Looking for a perfect family day out this Bank Holiday weekend? Look no further than Holdenby House in Northamptonshire—where history, nature, and wildlife come together for an unforgettable experience.

Sunday 5th May – Gardens Open

Bank Holiday Monday 6th May – House and Gardens Open

Nestled in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside, Holdenby House is the perfect blend of heritage and fun for all ages. On Sunday, visitors can enjoy the stunning Grade I listed gardens—ideal for a spring stroll, family picnic, or a peaceful escape into nature.

Holdenby House

But the real treat arrives on Bank Holiday Monday, when the House itself opens its historic doors. Once the largest private house in England and famously the prison of King Charles I, Holdenby offers a rare chance to explore centuries of rich English history up close. From Tudor ambition to Civil War intrigue, every room has a story to tell.

Icarus Falconry will also be open both days, giving families the chance to meet majestic birds of prey and watch thrilling flying displays in the shadow of the grand estate.

And no visit is complete without a stop at the charming Old Stableyard Tearoom, serving delicious homemade cakes, light lunches, and refreshments.

Whether you're a history buff, garden lover, or looking for a fun family adventure, Holdenby House has something for everyone this Bank Holiday weekend.

For more information, visit: [ www.holdenby.com]