Magic, Myth & Legend by Northampton Concert Band

If you enjoy live music and hearing some familiar tunes, this is a concert for you.

Daventry Icon Innovation Centre is a super concert venue, with plenty of free parking nearby and good facilities. In the auditorium, you can enjoy the fabulous sound of Northampton Concert and as audience, you'll be close to the action.

Northampton Concert Band is made up of players who mostly live in Northamptonshire. In the case of this concert in Daventry, several players live in Daventry, Long Buckby, West Haddon and surrounding villages. It's highly likely you'll recognise some of the players.

Players play the familiar instruments clarinet, flute, trumpet, trombone, tuba and French horn. There are also rarer instruments played, oboe, bassoon, bass clarinet and euphonium.

Our musical director may even introduce you to the contrabass clarinet, which is often taller than the player. There is of course percussion. Our percussionists work very hard to provide the bells and whistles for the pieces played. The programme includes the playing of claves and some band vocalisation.

Adult tickets £10, Child tickets £5.

This 60 piece concert band that will play film favourites 'Harry Potter', Wizard of Oz', 'Lord of the Rings' and pieces by Eric Whitaker and Gustav Holst. The sound is fabulous. You'll be uplifted by the music.

We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of live music.