Macmillan Brave The Shave: Daventry Leisure Centre cafe

Natasha Clayton is taking the plunge on behalf of her Dad and will be shaving all her hair off. Recently her father passed away after a very difficult battle with cancer. Throughout this time he always spoke very highly of the support he received from local Macmillan nurses. Therefore Natasha is completing the 'Brave The Shave' challenge to raise money to help other people and their families have the same advice and support. Everyone is invited to the big event which will be taking place at the Daventry Leisure Centre cafe on the 10th September, 2024 at 11.30am. Sweet treats will be on offer to purchase to raise a few last pennies for the pot. Come along and support a fantastic charity!