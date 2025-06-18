Long Buckby RFC celebrates historic 150th season with spectacular anniversary ball

LBRFC1

Long Buckby Rugby Football Club, proudly recognised as the oldest village rugby club in the UK, is celebrating an extraordinary milestone in 2025, its 150th season.

To mark this momentous occasion, the club will host a flagship Anniversary Ball on the pitch on Saturday 28th June. Bringing together generations of players, supporters, and community members for a night of celebration, reflection, and pride.

Founded in 1875, Long Buckby RFC has played a vital role in the heart of the village for a century and a half. From humble beginnings to becoming a cornerstone of grassroots rugby, the club has upheld a deep-rooted tradition of passion, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

“This isn’t just a celebration for the club – it’s a celebration for the entire village,” said Guy Roberts, Chair of Long Buckby RFC. “To have reached 150 seasons is a rare and exceptional achievement in the rugby world, especially for a village club. We’re incredibly proud of our history, and we look forward to commemorating it in true Buckby style.”

With over 340 tickets sold the Anniversary Ball promises to be an unforgettable evening, featuring a grand marquee on the pitch, live entertainment, fine dining, and tributes to the club’s storied past.

Throughout the 2025 season, Long Buckby RFC have and are still to host a series of special events, exhibitions, and matches, honouring the club's legacy and looking ahead to a vibrant future both on and off the field.

About Long Buckby RFC:

Founded in 1875, Long Buckby RFC is the oldest village rugby club in the United Kingdom. The club offers rugby opportunities for all ages and levels, proudly fostering local talent and promoting the values of rugby within the community.