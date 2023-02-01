Long-awaited return of popular Welton panto
After a hiatus due to Covid, Welton Players return this week with their annual pantomime. The group includes people of all ages from Welton and surrounding areas and this year they will be performing Robinson Crusoe.
Performances take place in the Village Hall, which is conveniently located between the White Horse pub and St Martin’s Church, from Wednesday, February 1, to Saturday, February 4, at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee performance on Saturday although this has already sold out.
Tickets are available from Jeannette Mortimore, please call 01327 871011.A limited number of tickets MAY be available on the door depending on advance sales, but Friday and Saturday evening in particular usually sell-out so it’s best to book in advance