Long-awaited return of popular Welton panto

Performances take place in the Village Hall, which is conveniently located between the White Horse pub and St Martin’s Church, from Wednesday, February 1, to Saturday, February 4, at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee performance on Saturday although this has already sold out.

Tickets are available from Jeannette Mortimore, please call 01327 871011.A limited number of tickets MAY be available on the door depending on advance sales, but Friday and Saturday evening in particular usually sell-out so it’s best to book in advance