Local band set for release of new single

Popular local band Neon Nights' new single - 'Bringing Me Home' - is set to be released on Friday 17th January.

The Oxfordshire based band consists of members Dan Bonas on lead vocals and bass, Liam Morgan on guitar and vocals, Tom Stilgoe on guitar and vocals, and Steve Parish on drums and percussion.

The band recently announced that well-known musical all-rounder Joe Bruce will be joining them soon, as a very special guest at their live shows and in the recording studio, on keyboards, synths, acoustic guitar, percussion and vocals.

Neon Nights released their debut album, "Thirty Three", in August 2024, and released three singles during the build-up to the album's release - 'A Drop For Your Soul', 'Stoned', and 'When You Come Around'.

'Bringing Me Home' will be available on all streaming platforms

'Bringing Me Home' will be the band's fourth and final single release from the album.

It will be available on all streaming platforms.

The band truly are 'indie' in every sense of the word; not only do they write their own original music, they also record, mix and produce their records themselves at Get Loud Studios in Daventry, which is Tom's home recording studio. They also professionally capture and process the majority of the band's photography on their own. They also designed and created the official Neon Nights website. And if that is not impressive enough, they also plan, create and film their own music videos!

The band, which formed in the summer of 2022, have performed in Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, and other counties, building their name around well-known venues across the width and breadth of the Midlands.

Neon Nights onstage at Cropredy Village Hall - From left to right: Tom Stilgoe, Dan Bonas, Steve Parish, Liam Morgan

Excitingly, Neon Nights will be performing a set at Heat 2 of The Pilton Stage 'Live' Auditions '25 this Saturday, 11th January, competing with five other unsigned UK bands for the chance to perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The band have many live shows coming up during 2025; details and information about these shows can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages, or on their official website.

In October of last year, the band filmed a performance of several songs at a church in Northampton - 'Neon Nights Live at The Holy Sepulchre' - which is slated for release in the forthcoming months. They were joined for this live recording by the Ibaia String Quartet.

Neon Nights will be returning to Get Loud Studios in Daventry later this year to record new music.

With catchy melodies and emotionally charged narratives, their music has gained appreciation and high praise from the band's followers and music lovers.

2025 truly promises to be a busy, fun, exciting, memorable year for Neon Nights.

Be sure to follow Neon Nights as they embark on their musical journey.

