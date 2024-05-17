Learn Bellydance and body confidence in Long Buckby
Tuesday Nights a Long Buckby Community Centre.
Fulya (Lynne Chapman) Has been teaching Bellydance since 2000, and is back teaching in person weekly classes in Long Buckby on Tuesday evenings. (Upper hall, use side door.)
7pm - 8pm is for Intermediate level dancers Bellydance. (Also online on Zoom)
8:15pm - 9:30pm is for the Body Confidence Class for Complete Beginners. Initally we are working on the basics of bellydance but we will include other dance styles such as Flamenco, Bollywood and Charleston as we progress.
Classes are £10 PAYG or £32 in advance for 5 weeks (£35 in arrears). Inital one off taster £5 if booked in advance or £7 on the door. (No Class Tuesday 28th May.)
[email protected] (paypal email) or see www.fulyadancer.co.uk for more info.