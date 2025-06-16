Keep the kids busy for less: Free summer activity days return to Daventry for 2025

By Juliet Beckett
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
Daventry Town Council School Holiday Activities - Summer 2025placeholder image
Daventry Town Council School Holiday Activities - Summer 2025
Daventry Town Council is delighted to announce the return of its popular Free Summer Activity Days for 2025. The initiative, now in its fourth year, offers a packed programme of free organised sessions to help local families save money while keeping children entertained throughout the summer holidays.

Running from the last week of July through August, the sessions will be hosted at New Street Park and Daventry Museum. The diverse schedule includes football coaching, forest school sessions, crafting, creative workshops, and much more — ensuring there is something for children of all ages and interests.

Most Popular

Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Katie Thurston, said:

"Daventry Town Council is once again offering a great range of free summer activities to support families in the school break. We have some fantastic options for children of all ages, ensuring they have a fun and affordable way to keep busy during their summer holidays."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recognising that school holidays can often be an expensive time for families, Daventry Town Council remains committed to making these activities accessible to all. All sessions are free of charge and operate on a drop-in basis, with no advance booking required.

Activities are delivered by the Town Council team in collaboration with experienced local practitioners.

This year’s programme includes:

  • Slackline School
  • Hula Hoop Megastructures
  • Multi-Sports
  • Creative Writing Workshops
  • Pickleball For All
  • Family Board Games
  • Forest School
  • Topple Academy Domino Masterclass
  • Football For All
  • Makes in the Museum

Full details, including dates, times, and locations for each activity, are available on the Daventry Town Council website. Families can also view, download, or print a handy Summer Holiday Activities calendar to plan their summer fun.

For more information, please visit: www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/school-holiday-events

Related topics:Daventry
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice