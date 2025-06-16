Keep the kids busy for less: Free summer activity days return to Daventry for 2025
Running from the last week of July through August, the sessions will be hosted at New Street Park and Daventry Museum. The diverse schedule includes football coaching, forest school sessions, crafting, creative workshops, and much more — ensuring there is something for children of all ages and interests.
Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Katie Thurston, said:
"Daventry Town Council is once again offering a great range of free summer activities to support families in the school break. We have some fantastic options for children of all ages, ensuring they have a fun and affordable way to keep busy during their summer holidays."
Recognising that school holidays can often be an expensive time for families, Daventry Town Council remains committed to making these activities accessible to all. All sessions are free of charge and operate on a drop-in basis, with no advance booking required.
Activities are delivered by the Town Council team in collaboration with experienced local practitioners.
This year’s programme includes:
- Slackline School
- Hula Hoop Megastructures
- Multi-Sports
- Creative Writing Workshops
- Pickleball For All
- Family Board Games
- Forest School
- Topple Academy Domino Masterclass
- Football For All
- Makes in the Museum
Full details, including dates, times, and locations for each activity, are available on the Daventry Town Council website. Families can also view, download, or print a handy Summer Holiday Activities calendar to plan their summer fun.
For more information, please visit: www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/school-holiday-events