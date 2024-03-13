Imperial Bodies Gym champions The Lewis Foundation in fundraising drive for cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Imperial Bodies Gym based in Daventry, Northamptonshire have again chosen The Lewis Foundation as one of the charities they wish to support to raise funds to help adult cancer patients in hospitals across Northamptonshire.

The Lewis Foundation has been providing adult cancer patients in hospitals across Northamptonshire with a choice of gift whilst having treatment and staying in hospital since 2016. Patients can choose from a wide variety of gifts for free such as puzzle books, care packs and craft sets, which helps to pass the time, provide comfort and show cancer patients they are not alone.

Imperial Bodies Gym selected The Lewis Foundation as one of the charities they wished to support after they helped one of their members Pete when he was diagnosed with cancer for the first time. Pete has recently again been diagnosed with cancer.

Picture of Pete (Left) Lorraine Lewis (middle) and Haydn (Right) at Imperial Bodies Gym

The members held their first fundraiser in November last year at the gym completing the one-hundred push ups a day challenge which raised over £200 for The Lewis Foundation.

They are now back with their next fundraiser to support The Lewis Foundation named 'KALSOUP' which consists of members every day completing the following exercises: one-hundred thrusters, eighty power cleans, sixty step ups, forty push ups and twenty burpees throughout the month of March.

They chose this particular challenge as Pete said he had enjoyed doing this workout.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: "The support and kindness we have seen extended to Pete by the members has been really special to see and they want to do all they can to give back and help as many people as possible diagnosed with cancer in hospital to receive a gift and support from The Lewis Foundation."

"Seeing people pay it forward to help others, be an advocate for others and using their platform to raise awareness of what we do, is something as a charity we are really grateful for. I was recently able to visit the gym and meet the owner Haydn and it was a pleasure to say thank you in person for gifting their time to do this."

Haydn, Co-Owner of Imperial Bodies Gym said: "At Imperial Bodies, we are big on community. When we were looking for worthwhile causes to help raise money for, The Lewis Foundation was at the top of our list."

"At the heart of our member community is Pete. Pete has previously battled with cancer which unfortunately has returned. The Lewis Foundation was there to support him for the first time and they were there for him now: just like we are. The Lewis Foundation was a no brainer!"

To donate to support the Kalsoup challenge, visit the gym's JustGiving Page - https://ow.ly/jW7T50QMyMu

To learn more about The Lewis Foundation's work and how you can contribute to their mission of supporting cancer patients in the local community, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk