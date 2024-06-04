'I Am John Clare' with special guest performance from Jon Boden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton-based Charity Pink Rooster invites you to join us for an evening of theatre and music, on Thursday 4th July 2024 in Northampton High School Theatre, for this one-off special event celebrating the Northamptonshire poet John Clare, with a special John Clare-inspired performance from award-wining, highly acclaimed, folk musician and composer Jon Boden.

Following our recent sell-out performance of the one-man play 'I Am John Clare', performed by local Northampton actor Robin Hillman, we are excited to present another run of the play this time with our very special guest Jon Boden.Jon, who is currently busy with touring his solo shows, Spiers & Boden dates, and preparing for a run of twentieth-anniversary Bellowhead concerts will be performing a John Clare inspired solo set especially for our event to round off the evening.

The evening starts as we join John Clare on the night of March 8th, 1860, in his chambers in Northampton Asylum.

Seen as one of the great English writers of pastoral poetry and that of rural life, John Clare was born in 1793 in Helpston.

Living with poor mental health, Clare spent his later life in what is now St Andrew’s Hospital, Northampton. Here, Clare wrote some of his most famous poems, including 'I Am,' which reflects on the poet's own self and his struggles with identity and mental health, and the inspiration for our play 'I Am John Clare - One Night With A Poet'.

Pink Rooster is also delighted to present guest performer Nick Penny playing the beautiful Paraguayan harp and showcasing his wondrous nature recordings during the interval and audience arrival.

Graham Breeze a direct descendent of John Clare will also be attending this event.

This one-off thought-provoking and entertaining event is one not to be missed, unreserved tickets are limited and are on sale now at just £20 each

Tickets are available from Pink Rooster using the link: www.trybooking.com/uk/DNOU

For ticket enquiries email: [email protected]

Approximate timings:

Doors open 6:15 pm First performance: Robin Hillman I am John Clare 7:15 – 8:00pmInterval 8:00 – 8:30 – pm Nick Penny (Paraguyan Harp)Jon Boden 8:30 – 9:15 pm approx

Venue: Northampton High School, Newport Pagnell Road, Hardingstone, Northampton, NN4 6UUThere will be a bar for refreshments pre-show and during the interval and also free parking at the venue