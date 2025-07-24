Historic broadcasting exhibition opens in Daventry

A landmark exhibition celebrating 100 years of British broadcasting has opened at Daventry Museum.

Echoes of Daventry Calling exhibition showcases a rich collection of historic broadcasting artefacts, many of which have returned to Daventry for the first time in decades. The town holds a special place in broadcasting history as the site of the BBC’s first long-wave transmitter, which began operations in 1925 from Borough Hill. This pioneering site became a hub for global communication, transmitting BBC World Service programmes across the globe and playing a crucial role during wartime broadcasts.

Arqiva, which owns and operates the UK’s broadcast transmission network, played a key role in making the exhibition possible. The company facilitated the transfer of rare and significant items from its archive to the museum, including original transmission equipment, technical drawings, and memorabilia from the early days of radio. These artefacts offer a tangible link to the evolution of broadcasting and the technological innovation that took place in Daventry.

Mark Steele, Chief of Operations at Arqiva, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support this exhibition. Daventry is a cornerstone of the UK’s broadcasting heritage, and the site still retains an important role as part of our network of critical national infrastructure.

“We consider ourselves custodians of this historic and culturally significant location so it’s fitting that we’ve provided artefacts to help tell the story of how broadcasting shaped the nation, and the world.”

The exhibition is part of a wider programme marking the BBC’s centenary and aims to engage visitors with the evolution of broadcasting technology and its cultural impact. Highlights include a replica of the original 5XX transmitter, interactive displays, and personal stories from those who worked at the Daventry site, offering a unique insight into the lives of the engineers and innovators who helped shape modern media.

Carie Gardner-Pett, Daventry Museum Curator, said: “The response to Echoes of Daventry Calling has been truly heartwarming. Visitors have been captivated by the stories and artefacts that trace Daventry’s pivotal role in broadcasting history.

“We’re especially grateful to Arqiva, the current operators of the Daventry Borough Hill transmitter, for its generous support. The remarkable items shared from its archive have been crucial in helping shape the story of the town’s role in broadcasting history. It’s been a joy to see these pieces return home and spark such enthusiasm in our community.”

The exhibition runs throughout the summer and is expected to draw visitors from across the UK, including former engineers, radio enthusiasts, and families eager to explore the roots of modern media.