Heritage craft evenings feature in festive fun at Stanwick Lakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Christmas Frost Fair, a Santa Run, lakeside carols and traditional craft workshops are just some of the highlights of this year’s Christmas programme at Stanwick Lakes.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The month-long programme of festive fun gets underway when the popular Frost Fair returns on November 23 and 24. The free event features artisan sellers and crafters offering a variety of handmade and locally sourced items, offering the perfect opportunity for shoppers to pick up a unique gift.

The nature reserve is the ideal setting for Santa’s Grotto, which will be open and ready to welcome families from November 30. Children begin by making a natural Christmas decoration before meeting Santa’s Elf in their workshop, and Santa himself in his beautiful traditional cabin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With quiet sessions available, the Santa’s Grotto is perfect for SEND families and aims to ensure as many children as possible experience the wonder of meeting Father Christmas.

Christmas activities at Stanwick Lakes

Individual tickets, for your child or children to visit Santa by themselves, are £13.50 each. Group tickets, where you may be joined by other children, families and groups, are £9.50 each.

For those looking to get creative this Christmas, a series of traditional and contemporary festive workshops include everything from wreath making and chunky knitting, to glass work, painting and even tinsmithing and blacksmithing.

It includes two Festive Lates on November 28 and December 12, when the Visitor Centre will open later for an evening of creative workshops and seasonal indulgence. With the café transformed into a cosy, festive setting offering mulled wine and mince pies, it provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of crafting. Options include wreath making, willow weaving, silk batik, glass fusion, painting and blacksmithing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Festival of Midwinter, a day of ancient traditions and celebration, takes place on December 15 while the hugely popular lantern walk and lakeside Christmas carols promises an evening of song and merriment on December 20 and 22.

Christmas activities at Stanwick Lakes

Alongside the programme of events, there are plenty of activities for families and children to get stuck into, including a winter trail around Solstice Lake, Christmas crafts in the visitor centre, and pottery painting. More details will be available on the Stanwick Lakes website.

Events for groups this Christmas

For those looking for a group event, whether it is a corporate Christmas do or a social get-together, there are a number of options on offer.

Groups can enjoy a sumptuous Christmas lunch followed by a choice of creative activities: create a chunky knit stocking, craft a handmade willow decoration, make a seasonal festive wreath or paint a ceramic decoration. Accommodating up to 40 guests, the first of these events get underway on November 26 and 27 – read more here: www.facebook.com/events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “All of us here at Stanwick Lakes are getting excited as the festive season approaches and we put the final touches to our Christmas programme. There really is something for everyone.

“These events are always popular so make sure you book early to avoid disappointment.

“There is also lots on offer for children, so if you’re looking for something to do as a family over Christmas, come along and join in with the fun.”

Parking charges, which contribute to the preservation and maintenance of Stanwick Lakes, apply to some events this Christmas – see website for details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

For more details visit the website stanwicklakes.org.uk/christmas and follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.